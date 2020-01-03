The AstraZeneca Meetings & Events app is your central resource for managing logistics and information related to meetings and Congresses.

This application can be used across multiple therapeutic areas, each event having its event schedule, speakers, attendee networking list, and set of logistics. The usage and the audience of this application is strictly restricted to AstraZeneca employees and external people formally invited to attend such events. All events within this app are hidden by a unique password.

More information on AstraZeneca: http://www.astrazeneca.com/