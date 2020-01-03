X

AZ Meetings & Events for iOS

By AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP Free

Developer's Description

By AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP

The AstraZeneca Meetings & Events app is your central resource for managing logistics and information related to meetings and Congresses.

This application can be used across multiple therapeutic areas, each event having its event schedule, speakers, attendee networking list, and set of logistics. The usage and the audience of this application is strictly restricted to AstraZeneca employees and external people formally invited to attend such events. All events within this app are hidden by a unique password.

More information on AstraZeneca: http://www.astrazeneca.com/

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release January 3, 2020
Date Added January 3, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping