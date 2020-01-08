A Simple media scanner app to scan & refresh all your media files (Audio, Video & Image files)

Have you ever faced a problem of not able to view your music, image (or) video files, then this app is for you.

Doing media rescan refreshes your media files.

(OR)

If you have faced a problem of other way around, where you don't want your music, image (or) video files to be viewed by other app, then you can add .nomedia file in the corresponding directory, doing so will make sure that other apps won't be able to access the media files that are in that directory.

Note :

- If a directory contains .nomedia in it, then none of the media files in that directory would be accessible to other apps, even if you do media rescan. You will have to remove .nomedia from that directory, if you want to view those media files.

- Adding or removing .nomedia files in sdcard is currently not supported by this app.

- This app contains no ads.

Permissions:

App needs storage permission to read media files for scanning.

Recommended : To know how .nomedia file works, try playing with the sample folder which has media files in it.

If you face any problem with this app, or have any suggestions or feedback, you can write to us @ azmediascanner@gmail.com

Thanks. :)