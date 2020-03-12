X

Shopping has never been easier with AYYO!

Shop for all your groceries online with the AYYO app and get fresh local produce, organics, meat, dairy, eggs, drinks, snacks, bulk items, diapers, snacks, fresh flowers and much more.

How AYYO Works:

- Order groceries via the AYYO app.

- A shopper hand picks the best, freshest items.

- Get it delivered to your doorstep.

AYYO makes shopping a breeze with features like:

* FAST DELIVERY: Get your groceries delivered to your doorstep with-in 90 minutes

* EASY PAYMENT: Pay easily with cash on delivery(COD), credit card on delivery or using credit card online.

* DEDICATED SUPPORT: If you have any questions, you can count on us! Our support team is ready and are happy to assist.

*** Subject to availability. AYYO is a delivery platform only and is not a grocery retailer. AYYO is only available in DUBAI as of now.

