X

AVIATIONWORLD.ME for iOS

By iyad Amer Free

Developer's Description

By iyad Amer

AVIATIONWORLD.ME is the #1 destinations to connect future aviators, aviation professionals, and aviation businesses together from across the globe.

The aviation industry is complex, precision-oriented, and vital for the growth of any country. There are several divisions in this industry like training, management, engineering, medical, and sales. We were fascinated by the way this multi-faceted industry worked and found out that there is no single source of information for the aviation industry. Since then, it became our dream to launch a website that will be a one-stop-shop for all information related to aviation.

Our dream became a reality in 2013 when we launched AVIATIONWORLD.ME. We have included all the major divisions of the industry and work hard to gather and update the information so that our visitors find what they are looking for. Whether it is training, medical examiners, or companies, AVIATIONWORLD.ME contains all the latest and reliable information that you may want to know. To satiate inquisitive minds, our site includes information on the latest aviation apps, blogs, and companies too.

AVIATIONWORLD.ME is one of its kind platform that caters to visitors all across the globe.100% FREE, business owners and visitors use all of the tools our platform has to offer for free.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release February 4, 2020
Date Added February 4, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping