Protect your Android smartphone or tablet against hackers, trackers, and ISPs with AVGs private VPN browser with built-in ad blocker.
Most other private browsers dont actually make you invisible. AVG Browser is a next-level secure browser with powerful tools that actually keep you private. Features like built-in VPN, automatic ad blocker, total data encryption, unique PIN lock, and more.
To all beta testers, we appreciate your support!
App Features:
Automatic Privacy:
Stay anonymous with AVG Browsers built-in VPN
Encrypt everything - your browsing data, tabs, history, bookmarks, downloaded files
Customizable modes for your browsing needs
Nuke site data with one tap
Faster Browsing:
Automatically blocks ads and trackers that slow you down
Powerful Tools:
Private video downloader
Encrypted media vault and private media players
Unlock with your unique PIN or fingerprint
Secure DNS options
QR reader