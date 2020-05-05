Join or Sign In

AVG Browser: Fast Browser + VPN & Ad Block for Android

By AVG Mobile Free

Protect your Android smartphone or tablet against hackers, trackers, and ISPs with AVGs private VPN browser with built-in ad blocker.

Most other private browsers dont actually make you invisible. AVG Browser is a next-level secure browser with powerful tools that actually keep you private. Features like built-in VPN, automatic ad blocker, total data encryption, unique PIN lock, and more.

To all beta testers, we appreciate your support!

App Features:

Automatic Privacy:

Stay anonymous with AVG Browsers built-in VPN

Encrypt everything - your browsing data, tabs, history, bookmarks, downloaded files

Customizable modes for your browsing needs

Nuke site data with one tap

Faster Browsing:

Automatically blocks ads and trackers that slow you down

Powerful Tools:

Private video downloader

Encrypted media vault and private media players

Unlock with your unique PIN or fingerprint

Secure DNS options

QR reader

What's new in version 4.0.16

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 4.0.16

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 22
Downloads Last Week 0
