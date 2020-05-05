Protect your Android smartphone or tablet against hackers, trackers, and ISPs with AVGs private VPN browser with built-in ad blocker.

Most other private browsers dont actually make you invisible. AVG Browser is a next-level secure browser with powerful tools that actually keep you private. Features like built-in VPN, automatic ad blocker, total data encryption, unique PIN lock, and more.

To all beta testers, we appreciate your support!

App Features:

Automatic Privacy:

Stay anonymous with AVG Browsers built-in VPN

Encrypt everything - your browsing data, tabs, history, bookmarks, downloaded files

Customizable modes for your browsing needs

Nuke site data with one tap

Faster Browsing:

Automatically blocks ads and trackers that slow you down

Powerful Tools:

Private video downloader

Encrypted media vault and private media players

Unlock with your unique PIN or fingerprint

Secure DNS options

QR reader