ATAF 2.0 is the official application licensed by Ataf, the Local Public Transport Company of the metropolitan area of Florence that provides access to real time information for a smart use of the transport service.

News:

- real time news and service variation also for Busitalia

- sheduled times

ATAF2.0 allows you:

- to search the closest bus stop to your position

- to search the closest bus stop to a specific address

- to select bus stops from the interactive map

- to bookmark your favorite bus stops

- to check real time transits at the selected bus stop

- to find real time solutions to reach your destination from your position or from a specific address (journey planner - available only for Metropolitan Area of Florence)

- to bookmark your favorite journey

- to buy urban e-tickets by sms service

- real time news and service variations.

Mobile Ticketing is available only for mobile phone providers TIM, VODAFONE, WIND e 3.

Real time information about tramways is not available.