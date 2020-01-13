ATAF 2.0 is the official application licensed by Ataf, the Local Public Transport Company of the metropolitan area of Florence that provides access to real time information for a smart use of the transport service.
News:
- real time news and service variation also for Busitalia
- sheduled times
ATAF2.0 allows you:
- to search the closest bus stop to your position
- to search the closest bus stop to a specific address
- to select bus stops from the interactive map
- to bookmark your favorite bus stops
- to check real time transits at the selected bus stop
- to find real time solutions to reach your destination from your position or from a specific address (journey planner - available only for Metropolitan Area of Florence)
- to bookmark your favorite journey
- to buy urban e-tickets by sms service
- real time news and service variations.
Mobile Ticketing is available only for mobile phone providers TIM, VODAFONE, WIND e 3.
Real time information about tramways is not available.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.