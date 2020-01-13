X

ATAF 2.0 for Android

ATAF 2.0 is the official application licensed by Ataf, the Local Public Transport Company of the metropolitan area of Florence that provides access to real time information for a smart use of the transport service.

News:

- real time news and service variation also for Busitalia

- sheduled times

ATAF2.0 allows you:

- to search the closest bus stop to your position

- to search the closest bus stop to a specific address

- to select bus stops from the interactive map

- to bookmark your favorite bus stops

- to check real time transits at the selected bus stop

- to find real time solutions to reach your destination from your position or from a specific address (journey planner - available only for Metropolitan Area of Florence)

- to bookmark your favorite journey

- to buy urban e-tickets by sms service

- real time news and service variations.

Mobile Ticketing is available only for mobile phone providers TIM, VODAFONE, WIND e 3.

Real time information about tramways is not available.

What's new in version 1.6

Release January 13, 2020
Date Added January 13, 2020
Version 1.6

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 3.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
