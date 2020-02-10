X

AT&T YesOkay for Android

By AT&T Free

By AT&T

The AT&T YesOkay Emergency Communication Mobile Application allows AT&T employees to quickly and easily access and use important AT&T emergency communication resources during an emergency situation. For instance, the application gives employees the ability to do fast, one-touch calling or texting to YesOkay to account for themselves after an emergency&##59; do one-touch calling to their Supervisor&##59; or do one-touch calling to InfoNow to get current information about the emergency. All of these resources and more are conveniently bundled in one easy-to-use application that resides on the employee's mobile device.

What's new in version 2.7

Release February 10, 2020
Date Added February 10, 2020
Version 2.7

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
