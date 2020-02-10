The AT&T YesOkay Emergency Communication Mobile Application allows AT&T employees to quickly and easily access and use important AT&T emergency communication resources during an emergency situation. For instance, the application gives employees the ability to do fast, one-touch calling or texting to YesOkay to account for themselves after an emergency&##59; do one-touch calling to their Supervisor&##59; or do one-touch calling to InfoNow to get current information about the emergency. All of these resources and more are conveniently bundled in one easy-to-use application that resides on the employee's mobile device.