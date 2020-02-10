X

AT&T Real-Time Text for Android

Continue the conversation, wherever you are. AT&T Real-Time Text (RTT) helps AT&T customers with disabilities communicate over the wireless network as an alternative to TTY (TeleTYpewriter). RTT uses a free-flowing mix of text and voice conversation, so as quickly as characters are typed on the sending device, they are displayed on the receiving device.

RTT is a separate service from traditional text messaging (SMS).

Great for everyday communication

Supports 711 and 911 calls

Eliminates the need to connect to mobile TTY devices

Works on the AT&T cellular network and over Wi-Fi Calling

Offers a more natural, conversational flow compared to TTY and relay service for persons who are deaf, hard-of-hearing, or have speech disabilities

Supports simultaneous text and speech on RTT-to-RTT calls

Automatically imports contacts from your phone

Works on Android Smartphones and tablets operating system 4.4 and up;

[1]Data and voice rates may apply for app download & usage.

What's new in version 3.7

Release February 10, 2020
Date Added February 10, 2020
Version 3.7

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
