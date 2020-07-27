This App lets you prioritize your mobile data with the press of a button.

AT&T Business Fast Track is an enterprise solution that lets you prioritize your business-critical applications for a more predictable experience on the AT&T 4G LTE network.

** REQUIREMENTS **

- Service is for AT&T Business Customers Only.

- An AT&T Business Fast Track subscription is required.

Learn more about the service @ www.att.com/dtmapp