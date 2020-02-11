Dynamic Paths Social Work Licensure Board app is now updated for the 2015 exam! Our exclusive study app designed to help you prepare for the ASWB Bachelors-Level Social Work Licensing Exam.
Our app is designed to cover the need-to-know information for a BSW with no post-degree experience who is preparing for the Social Work Board exam. Our targeted multiple-choice questions and clear and detailed explanations are all written exclusively for Dynamic Path by expert writers.
The app contains the following features:
316 simulated exam questions with detailed, helpful explanations
Study Mode: Each question is paired with a clear and useful explanation
Test Mode: Set your own question and time constraints to simulate the exam experience
Review Mode: Review your answers in both question-by-question and aggregate format
The practice questions cover all the necessary content areas required for [topic] certification:
Human Development, Diversity, and Behavior in the Environment
Assessment
Direct and Indirect Practice
Professional Relationships, Values, and Ethics
Dynamic Path is neither affiliated with nor endorsed by the ASWB or any other organization.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.