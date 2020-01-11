Wish you a very happy new year 2017!

ASV Bible for study, listen, or just plain reading; translations from the traditional American Standard Version (ASV) audiobook. gifts for Mom, Dad, and kids;

FEATURES:

The Complete ASV and Chinese Union Version (CUV) on your iOS Device

Fully functional even offline

Bookmarking, highlighting,noting,and other features

English Bible Audio Support (America,England,Australia,Ireland,South Africa),can switch to play

Chinese Bible Audio Support(Mandarin, Cantonese),can switch to play

CUV, ASV, Chinese/English Bilingual BibleSimplified Chinese,Traditional Chinese

READ, LISTEN & STUDY BIBLE

Offline Bible Study

Works offline. Read, Listen, Study,notes, highlights and all of the app features offline,it doesn't need to connect to the internet.

Daily Bible a year

Daily Bible is committed to helping Christians get into a daily rhythm with the Bible and prayer

- Read and Listen Daily Bible every day

- To receive Daily Bible Reading every morning

- Share Daily Bible via Facebook,Twitter,SMS,Email,Save to Picture,Print,or Copy in just a tap

Study Bible

- Search and find verses quickly and easily

- Bookmark your favorite verses for quick retrieval later or to save stopping points.

- Highlight: Use the highlight feature to make highlights in different colors. Then easily access them in the Highlights tab.

- Notes function allows input of individual notes/commentary for any verse of the Bible.

- History:shows previously viewed passages for easy navigation without losing your place.

- Repeat playback of Verses or Chapters.

- Quick Jump: You can also quickly read from your last stop.

- Daily Bible a year: Get the daily Bible verse each day

Share God's holy words

Instantly share the Bible with your friends from inside the app. Share your favorite Bible verses with friends easily through Twitter, Facebook, Email, Wechat, Convert Text to Image and Save To Photo or Print God's holy words.

Theme

Light or Night theme for easier reading.

ENGLISH TRANSLATIONS:

- ASV - America Standard Version

CHINESE TRANSLATIONS:

- CUV - Chinese Union Version Simplified

- CUV - Chinese Union Version Traditional

INTERLINEAR BIBLE

CUV (Simplified&Traditional Script), ASV, Chinese/English Bilingual Bible:

- ASV - Chinese Union Version(Simplified)

- ASV - Chinese Union Version(Traditional)

LANGUAGES:

English,German,Korean,Portuguese,Simplified Chinese,Traditional Chinese,Spanish