NEW VERSION!

* Added the option to sail around the courses on a cruising monohull or a beach catamaran!

* Dolphins! It wouldn't be sailing without these magical creatures keeping you company on your adventures!

* New awards section that will challenge you to learn more and sail faster!

* New fly-by at beginning of sailing courses to give you an overview of the location!

* New navigation arrows to help you find the way to the next mark on a sailing course!

* Totally redesigned menu system making it quicker and easier to learn or go sailing!

* Lots of other improvements to make the app more enjoyable!

ASAs Sailing Challenge (for iPhone/iPad) includes six fun, easy-to-use modules that unlock the mysteries of sailing. Learn Points of Sail, Apparent Wind, Sail Trim, Tacking and Jibing, Rules of the Road, and Docking. Then, put it all together when you sail around a course against the clock in the Sailing module.

Sailing Challenge combines the most innovative thinking in the digital education field with ASAs experience in teaching sailing to create a game that lets players climb aboard, take control of the tiller in one hand and the mainsheet in the other, and sail off on a virtual sea of fun. When the ASA says the fun starts here, we really mean it!