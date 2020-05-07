ARTO is the newest and easiest way to discover and buy art straight from your mobile. We partnered with international Galleries and Fairs to provide you with artworks from established, emerging and talented artists. Find works displayed at Art Basel, Frieze, Affordable Art Fair and more. ARTO provides you the largest variety of international artworks and prints for the best price. Our recommendation engine helps you to find what you are looking for.

Dont Search for Art, We Will Recommend It To You

Once you open the app you will see your Art Stream. In this stream you can indicate per artwork if you like it or not by swiping left or right. The more you swipe the better we learn your art taste and the better we can recommend artworks to you.

More than 30,000 Art Images

We have all types of art, including contemporary masters like Banksy and Warhol but also old masters like Rembrandt and Monet. We are pretty sure we have something you like, as we currently have more than 30,000 art images in our database.

Stream Art To Your TV

We have a unique feature that allows you to change your TV into a digital canvas! You can stream every artwork in high res to your TV using Chromecast or Apple TV.

Features

- Swipe art images left or right to indicate if you like something or not

- Tap on an image to see price, title, artist name, description, size.

- Click on buy to buy or request the price

- Filter artworks by price and dimension

- Zoom in on art images to see more details (all images are high res)

- Share artworks you like on Facebook

- Send a question about the artwork to the artist, gallery, museum

- See artworks similar to the artwork you have liked

- Tap on artist name to see picture, bio and more artworks from that artist

- View your Liked art in 1 playlist

- Search on artist name

- View art grouped per Style, Gallery, or Museum

- Check out art fairs and events, like Art Basel, TEFAF, Frieze and others

- Stream high res art images to your TV using Chromecast or Apple TV

- Read art news