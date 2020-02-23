ARI app is dedicated to Auto Repair shops as well as independent mechanics.

The app's purpose is to help mechanics to

- easily diagnose car issues

- effortlessly create job cards and car repair orders

- fastly create and send electronic invoices to their clients

It is an elegant solution to a rather cumbersome task. Once set up right, ARI can help you save time and cut costs that you'd normally dedicate to the trivial process of writing auto repair invoices and estimates.

1. Auto Repair features

a). Advance Car Diagnosis (for vehicles manufactured after 1996)*

- Recommended Maintenance (+/-10,000 miles or full maintenance)

- Upcoming Repair list (including parts and labor cost estimation)

- OBD Port locator (pictures)

- Diagnose based on DTC errors ( includes SAE public standard codes and OEM non-standard codes)

- Repair Data (a form of intelligent analysis to derive repairs and understands that a DTC is not tied to a specific part but may be a symptom of another underlying issue.)

- TSB (Technical Service Bulletins) includes a summary and PDF

b). Parts & Labor built right into the app

- 400+ auto spare parts

- 150+ labor types

c). Service Reminders

- Schedule service reminders and the app will send automatic emails to your clients reminding them when the service is due.

d). Car Inspection report

- Upsell your clients with a detailed inspection report

e). Online booking

- Allow your clients to book your auto repair services online. You will be notified when someone makes an appointment and you'll have the option to confirm or deny their car service request.

f). VIN scanner and decoder

-Simply point your camera at a VIN barcode and the system will read and decode the VIN automatically.

g). Barcode scanner for your inventory

You can scan and store the barcode of your auto repair parts for easy finding later on.

h).DTC decoder (basic)

2. Invoicing & JobCards features

a). 7 fully-customizable invoicing templates

b).Signature support

The app allows you and your customer to sign an invoice on the spot, right on the device (phone/tablet)

c). Logo

d). Print mobile

e). Multiple tax values.

f). Payment Options

The app accepts Cash, Check, Credit Card, and PayPall payment options. You can collect payments from your clients on the spot.

g). Assign and monitor work to your employees

3. Reporting & Accounting

- Income & Expense

- Sales & Purchases

- Inventory & Net Profit

- Employees & Salaries

4. App features

- It uses GPS to get your current address, so you won't have to type it in.

- Sync + Backup functionality (you can now create and access your invoices from multiple devices)

- Connection to the calendar to mark invoices dates

5. MULTIPLE languages supported (EN, RU, PL, SPA, RO, IND, GR, DA, GER, IT, JPN, )

CUSTOMER SUPPORT:

- available 24/7 via email

PRICING (the free version is limited to 3 invoices, 3 estimates, and 3 clients)

To unlock unlimited invoicing, you'll have to subscribe to an auto-renewable subscription or to purchase the full app one time.

- Monthly $9.99

- Yearly $49.99

- Full One Time $99.99

Separately from the model above, ARI uses a credit model for the Diagnose feature. You have the option to purchase credits that you can, later on, consume on your diagnosis features.

Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase

Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period

The account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal

Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase

for terms and conditions and privacy policy, visit http://www.utilitymobileapps.com/terms_conditions/