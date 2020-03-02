As part of Spring/Break Art Show, NYC : Personal Tesseract 2017, ARt is a custom augmented reality art viewer which offers visitors a glimpse into what drives each artist. Check out this app's gallery to see some of the featured works!

Point your phone at a portal to open up the wall and reveal personal layers of memory, subconscious, and conscious inspiration.

Portals and artworks can also be viewed any time at

http://artisnotreality.com

AR/t provides an extra dimension to art works simply by viewing the work through ones phone or tablet. Enjoy!