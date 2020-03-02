X

AR/t - art is not reality for iOS

By Hutong Games Free

Developer's Description

By Hutong Games

As part of Spring/Break Art Show, NYC : Personal Tesseract 2017, ARt is a custom augmented reality art viewer which offers visitors a glimpse into what drives each artist. Check out this app's gallery to see some of the featured works!

Point your phone at a portal to open up the wall and reveal personal layers of memory, subconscious, and conscious inspiration.

Portals and artworks can also be viewed any time at

http://artisnotreality.com

AR/t provides an extra dimension to art works simply by viewing the work through ones phone or tablet. Enjoy!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release March 2, 2020
Date Added March 2, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Watch the most talked about TV programs and films from the around the world.
iOS
Netflix

Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

Free
Be entertained with a variety of TV shows and movies from Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand.
iOS
Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV

Free
Watch and record live TV from top broadcast & cable networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, FX & more.
iOS
YouTube TV

OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Free
Watch the most recent and popular Korean dramas, movies, and a variety of programs.
iOS
OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping