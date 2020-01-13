A child creates a game and learns, improves his logical thinking, solves problems.

Improve logical thinking before the child learns to read!

Visual programming is the best way to improve the logical thinking of your child and teach him programming online from scratch. He can learn programming gradually, step by step. Interesting programming begins the moment a child makes up a sequence of commands and launches them with the help of the augmented reality cards.

Programming for children is built on the basic functions of learning programming, such as:

events order (object management commands)

condition Yes / No.

cycle

function

The app for learning programming with the elements of augmented reality has 20 levels. After passing them your child will easily master the profession of the programmer in future.

At the end of the program, the child will get a certificate confirming a successful completion of the online course "Basic programming for children. The initial level.

All you need is to:

Download and print the cards. Solve the tasks of the program and then bring the cards close to the tablet camera. The program makes it possible to use only touchscreen without cards.

This app for learning programming has been specifically designed for children to use without assistance. It can be extended for the distance learning and also be adapted for the individual learning.

Attention! Technical requirements for your devices: tablet or smartphone with camera, min. 700 mb of free space, 1 GB RAM, IOS 9.3.5 and higher.

About IAP:

The app offers an auto-renewing subscription based in-app purchase (IAP)

Subscription name: Metodist's mode;

Subscription cost: $2.00 (USD);

Subscription duration: 1 month;

Terms of Use: You can read your terms of use here for more details: http://arkids.cards/terms_of_use

Auto-renewing subscription: You subscription will be renewed every month i.e. you will be charged every month.

Payment will be charged to your iTunes account at confirmation of purchase and will automatically renew (at the duration/price selected) unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24 hrs before the end of the current period.

Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period.

Current subscription may not be cancelled during the active subscription period; however, you can manage your subscription and/or turn off auto-renewal by visiting your iTunes Account Settings after purchase.

Any unused portion of the free one month initial period will be forfeited when you purchase a subscription.