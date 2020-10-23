AR Atoms Revealed are developed using the Unity and Vuforia animation tools, as a support tools for increased learning in chemistry teaching.

The app allows you to learn about the various atoms through the periodic system. Here, by clicking ahead, you can look at the atoms in augmented reality.

The nucleus of the atom (protons and neutrons) are, for convenience, made as black and gray particles, where the electrons are red, yellow and violet.

The red electrons are happy and contend. The yellow electrons are the so-called valence electrons - that is, those that the atom will typically work with in relation to other atoms to obtain noble gas structure.

The violets are the electrons that have replaced space and achieved noble gas configuration.