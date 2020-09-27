Join or Sign In

APK Installer PRO - Free Apps & Games for Android

By Free Apps and Games 24 Free

Developer's Description

By Free Apps and Games 24

Discover APK Installer PRO - Free Apps & Games. One of the largest galleries available in the Play Store, where you can find more than one million free games and applications for Android.

APK Installer PRO offers an easy and convenient way to discover and download applications, games, wallpapers and paid icon packs that are free for a limited time. Customize your experience thanks to our advanced filter settings, so you only see the type of applications you are really interested in.

Characteristics:

- Sort APK files by date

- Scan APK files from SD card and external storage.

- Install APK files with one click

- Delete APK files from SD card and external storage

- Search APK files by name

- Status of installed APK files

Thanks to its incredible design, APK Installer PRO - Free Apps & Games is quick to browse the various categories and search for applications with a simple and clean interface. And most importantly, it is free to download. It is the best free app store for Android. This application is a great alternative to the store of other applications and games.

Any type of question or suggestion is well received in our mailbox. We work daily to continue improving the service we offer.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.5.0

General

Release September 27, 2020
Date Added September 27, 2020
Version 2.5.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
