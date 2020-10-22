Sign in to add and modify your software
Andhra Pradesh Pension Kanuka Information at One Place...
In the Part of Navaratnalu enhancement of pension amount and reduction in the age
criteria for old age pension is a major welfare measure to ameliorate the hardships of
the poor and vulnerable sections of the society particularly the old and
infirm, widows, and persons with disability to secure a dignified life .
Disclaimer:
This android Application Contains Andhra Pradesh Govt Digital Information. This App is ment for the information and awareness Purpose only. The Developer is no way Concerned with the Content & Information provided by the authorities.
The Developer don't represent the government entity.