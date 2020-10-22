Join or Sign In

AP Pension Kanuka Info | Pension Info Online for Android

By KJHS App Tech Free

Developer's Description

By KJHS App Tech

Andhra Pradesh Pension Kanuka Information at One Place...

In the Part of Navaratnalu enhancement of pension amount and reduction in the age

criteria for old age pension is a major welfare measure to ameliorate the hardships of

the poor and vulnerable sections of the society particularly the old and

infirm, widows, and persons with disability to secure a dignified life .

Content Written By : Developer

Source of Information : "https://bit.ly/30ANMny

Disclaimer:

This android Application Contains Andhra Pradesh Govt Digital Information. This App is ment for the information and awareness Purpose only. The Developer is no way Concerned with the Content & Information provided by the authorities.

The Developer don't represent the government entity.

What's new in version 1.0

Release October 22, 2020
Date Added October 22, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
