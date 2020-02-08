AP Comparative Government & Politics practice exam simulator is a free ap Comparative Government & Politics exam prep app for Advanced Placement Comparative Government & Politics examination. It is a complete AP Comparative Government & Politics study guide to prepare you for actual ap Comparative Government & Politics exam by taking AP Comparative Government & Politics practice exam , studying ap Comparative Government & Politics flashcards and mock test. This application is designed to take AP Comparative Government & Politics practice exam on the go without internet on your mobile device. This AP Comparative Government & Politics practice exam prep app record you performance and highlight the weaker area to let you focus on them while studying for ap Comparative Government & Politics exam. All questions are formulated by experts closer to the actual ap Comparative Government & Politics exam.

Categories:

1. Introduction to Comparative Politics

2. Sovereignty, Authority, & Power

3. Political Institutions

4. Citizens, Society, & the State

5. Political & Economic Change

6. Public Policy

Key features:

The AP Comparative Government & Politics exam is designed to evaluate students knowledge in the subject of Comparative Government & Politics and test their skills to use those concepts in the real world problems based on scientific methodologies and theories associated with the subfields. The Section 1 of the test has 60 multiple choice questions and 50% weightage in total exam score. There is a time frame of 45 minutes to complete the section 1 of the exam. The section 2 is the free response section and have 4 questions and 100 minutes time. It has 50% weightage in total score of the exam.

