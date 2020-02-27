AMoji emoticons app gives you access to 500+ emoji of

Grinning Face,

Face With Tears of Joy,

Winking Face,

Smiling Face With Sunglasses,

Face Throwing a Kiss,

Face Savouring Delicious Food,

Smiling Face With Heart-Shaped Eyes,

Smiling Face With Halo,

Thinking Face,

Face With Rolling Eyes,

Disappointed but Relieved Face,

Zipper-Mouth Face,

Sleepy Face,

Relieved Face,

Confused Face,

Pensive Face,

Face With Medical Mask,

Face With Head-Bandage,

Face With Thermometer,

Confounded Face ,

Disappointed Face,

Crying Face,

Face Screaming in Fear,

Flushed Face,

Pouting Face,

Angry Face and more...

Use AMoji emoticons in Snapchat, iMessage and wherever else you chat.

Works in all messaging applications like Facebook messenger, WhatsApp messenger, we chat, snapchat, hike, nimbus, telegram, imo, etc. where the copying and pasting of images is supported.