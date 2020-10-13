"AMOLED Wallpapers" Android app is specially made for those who love Pitch black and Pure dark wallpapers for their beautiful Amoled displays.

We have world's best collection of these black wallpapers.

Our app is also useful to save your phone battery life, as If you use a black background on an AMOLED display, your display will produce less light. This will help save battery power, squeezing more battery life out of your device.

Features:

Recent > This is where you see latest updated wallpapers

Popular > Popular wallpapers sorted based on user downloads

Random > Wallpapers randomly shown from whole collection on the fly

Simple & user-friendly interface

Download high quality premium AMOLED wallpapers for free

Daily updates

Super-fast & lightweight app

All wallpapers are suitable for HD, QHD and 4K resolution mobile phones

Option to clear cache to make app loading faster and save memory & battery

Option to Share/Send wallpapers through various apps like Whatsapp, Mail, Skype and much more..

Save your favorite wallpapers and access them through "Favorites"

In-app purchase available to remove ads for life-time

Stay glued for more AMOLED, Black & Dark backgrounds and we bet you will be amazed

We are thankful for all of your support and always welcome your feedback and suggestions