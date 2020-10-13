Sign in to add and modify your software
"AMOLED Wallpapers" Android app is specially made for those who love Pitch black and Pure dark wallpapers for their beautiful Amoled displays.
We have world's best collection of these black wallpapers.
Our app is also useful to save your phone battery life, as If you use a black background on an AMOLED display, your display will produce less light. This will help save battery power, squeezing more battery life out of your device.
Features:
Recent > This is where you see latest updated wallpapers
Popular > Popular wallpapers sorted based on user downloads
Random > Wallpapers randomly shown from whole collection on the fly
Simple & user-friendly interface
Download high quality premium AMOLED wallpapers for free
Daily updates
Super-fast & lightweight app
All wallpapers are suitable for HD, QHD and 4K resolution mobile phones
Option to clear cache to make app loading faster and save memory & battery
Option to Share/Send wallpapers through various apps like Whatsapp, Mail, Skype and much more..
Save your favorite wallpapers and access them through "Favorites"
In-app purchase available to remove ads for life-time
Stay glued for more AMOLED, Black & Dark backgrounds and we bet you will be amazed
We are thankful for all of your support and always welcome your feedback and suggestions