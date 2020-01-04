X

AMEX (Middle East) B.S.C. for Android

The official American Express Middle East App for Android.

Download the American Express Middle East app to view more.

Features Include:

- Check your account balance

- Check your unbilled transactions

- Check your Membership Rewards balance

- Submit a service request to one of our Customer Service representatives

- View your last 12 statements in PDF format and download it to your phone

- Manage your account alert settings

- See American Express office locations in the Middle East

The American Express Middle East app for Android is for Personal and Corporate Cards issued by American Express Middle East. If your Card is not issued by American Express Middle East, then you will not be able to log-in to your Online Services account.

All access to the app is subject to and governed by American Express End User License Agreement.

What's new in version 3.6.5

Release January 4, 2020
Date Added January 4, 2020
Version 3.6.5

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
