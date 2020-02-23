ALTBalaji is a subscription-based Video-on-Demand app that offers never seen before online web series written by acclaimed writers, starring popular celebrities, & directed by award-winning directors.

Our online subscription service is pocket-friendly & starts at just 100* for 3 months. Increase your duration of subscription & save more on 12 months subscription by just paying 300*. Watch your favourite episodes online right on your device in less than 1* per day.

Benefits of Subscription:

Stream all episodes in HD without interruption

Download your favourite shows & watch them offline.

Get fresh & tailored content.

No limits! Watch all shows

Stream seamlessly on up to 5 devices simultaneously

Best ALTBalaji Web Series

Code M

Miltary lawyer, Major Monica Mehra, is roped in to solve, what seems like an open and shut case, of the death of an army officer, killed by militants in an encounter. The truth is far from what it appears to be. Will she crack the code? Watch Code M web series

Gandii Baat

Spice up your life. Experience some fun! When love and lust meet on Gandii Baat (Adult web series), they stir up sexual preferences and equations that are taboo, weird, exciting, and crazy, yet progressive at the same time in today's ever-changing society. After three successful seasons of Gandii Baat, season 4 is now streaming only on ALTBalaji App.

Latest Web Series and Movies

Class of 2020

Class of 2020, is a coming of age teen drama, which is a sequel to the ALTBalajis web series Class of 2017. The show revolves around a bunch of teenagers and their struggle as their lives get intertwined with drugs, relationships, sex and peer pressure. Watch Class of 2020 only on ALTBalaji web series app

XXX Season 2

Sanjay a very rich and successful plastic surgeon who leads a mundane and boring intimate life with girlfriend Priya, eXXXcitement begins when a patient Pam who after getting a treatment done spices up Sanjays intimate life with her moves. Later to his shock Pam is none other than stay tuned because jab udenge hosh, tab jagaega naya josh. Watch XXX Season 2 on ATLBalaji app

It Happened in Calcutta

Introducing Naghma Rizwan as Kusum Ganguly, a beautiful young doctor who falls in love with Ronobir, a womaniser. The teaser of It Happened In Calcutta is live on YouTube, an unsettled love saga which also touches upon pertinent events of 1960s cholera epidemic and 1970s war.

You can watch some episodes of these shows for FREE online & on the app.

Shows for Everyone

Our shows range from thriller, mystery & crime to drama, comedy, horror-comedy & romance. ALTBalaji has online web series for just about everyone.

Watch Top Movies on Mobile

Enjoy a curated set of Bollywood movies online featuring golden oldies to recent blockbusters. Watch top Bollywood movies online like Lootera, Shootout at Wadala, Ragini MMS 2 (starring Sunny Leone) other free Bollywood movies.

Watch Comedy- Shows & Stand-ups

We have some of the funniest comedy shows & stand-up comedy. ALTBalaji has created original & exclusive comedy show Boygiri to tickle your bone.

For any feedback or queries, please mail us: support@altbalaji.com

Privacy Policy: https://www.altbalaji.com/privacy-policy

Terms of Use: https://www.altbalaji.com/termsofUse

To watch shows on ALTBalaji, you need to be 18 years or older.

Once your purchase is confirmed, payment will be charged to your iTunes account.

Your subscription to ALTBalaji will renew automatically unless you turn off the Auto-Renew feature from your iTunes account at least 24 hours before the end of your subscription period.

After purchasing subscription, you can go to your Account Setting to manage your subscription or turn off auto-renewal.

You can cancel your subscription at any point of your subscription period, but you will not get refunded for that period.