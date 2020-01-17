X

Booking Luxury Car, Yacht charter, elite Real Estate and Helicopters for business trips and travels!

ALLUXE provides premium Entertainment worldwide. Do not change the usual way of life in business trips and travels - Book a yacht, luxury car, helicopter or real estate directly from the mobile application!

Download a simple and informative app that will allow you to be yourself wherever you are. At your service is a convenient service for booking Executive cars F-and E-class, luxury yachts, helicopters and elite real estate, that meet the demands of sophisticated consumers of luxury goods and services. ALLUXE works to strengthen your image in society, allowing you to feel comfortable and confident in travelling and business trips.

Our partners are respectable companies with their own yacht, car and helicopter fleets and real estate objects of De Luxe, Premium and Business class that meet world standards. In the application added the best service providers with years of experience in the luxury segment and an impeccable reputation.

Our app provides Luxury Rental service:

*Yacht charter

*Exotic cars rental

*Helicopter charter

*Luxury property rental

Enjoy the convenience of ALLUXE! We focused on the goals of the users, removed all the excess and focus on a clean interface and intuitive work algorithm. Just choose a city, category, enter the rental dates and you will see the final cost of the order. Leave your contacts and the lessor company from the chosen city will contact you soon. Minimum waste of time for booking and the most effective search!

Find the best accommodation options and select the appropriate to your status way of travel in business trips and travels. Enjoy using the application and feel yourself part of an exclusive society.

Join ALLUXE and every day of your life, regardless of location, you will spend in the style of luxury.

