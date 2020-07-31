ALLBALL (allball.io) is the best NBA app for fans looking for live game discussions as well as scores, stats, and customizability.

Features:

- Reddit game threads.

- Twitter timelines.

- Live chat rooms.

- Lines and odds.

- Game information including referees and TV/radio stations.

- Game statistics including detailed boxscore and team statistics.

- Standings with advanced team statistics and playoffs bracket.

- Filter Reddit comments for blocked words like "refs".

PRO Subscription:

Unlock access to the PRO features listed below for only $2.99/month or $19.99/year. Payment will be charged to your iTunes account on confirmation of purchase and will automatically renew with your chosen billing cycle. You can manage your subscription in your Apple account settings.

- Connect your Reddit account to comment, vote, and reply on game threads.

- Unlimited live chat messages.

- Choose from original, light, or dark mode themes.

- Immediate access to more upcoming features!

Terms of Use: https://allball.io/terms

Privacy Policy: https://allball.io/privacy