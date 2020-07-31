Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

ALLBALL: NBA Scores & More for iOS

By Kyle Johnson Free

Developer's Description

By Kyle Johnson

ALLBALL (allball.io) is the best NBA app for fans looking for live game discussions as well as scores, stats, and customizability.

Features:

- Reddit game threads.

- Twitter timelines.

- Live chat rooms.

- Lines and odds.

- Game information including referees and TV/radio stations.

- Game statistics including detailed boxscore and team statistics.

- Standings with advanced team statistics and playoffs bracket.

- Filter Reddit comments for blocked words like "refs".

PRO Subscription:

Unlock access to the PRO features listed below for only $2.99/month or $19.99/year. Payment will be charged to your iTunes account on confirmation of purchase and will automatically renew with your chosen billing cycle. You can manage your subscription in your Apple account settings.

- Connect your Reddit account to comment, vote, and reply on game threads.

- Unlimited live chat messages.

- Choose from original, light, or dark mode themes.

- Immediate access to more upcoming features!

Terms of Use: https://allball.io/terms

Privacy Policy: https://allball.io/privacy

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.14

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 1.0.14

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

ESPN: Live Sports & Scores

Free
Stream live games, check the latest scores or watch the best highlights with the best brand in sports
iOS
ESPN: Live Sports & Scores

fuboTV Live

Free
Never miss a game with fuboTV live streaming right to your Apple device.
iOS
fuboTV Live

MLB.com At Bat

Free
Get the latest news from Major League Baseball easily.
iOS
MLB.com At Bat

NCAA March Madness Live - Men's College Basketball

Free
Watch every game live with the official app of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, and...
iOS
NCAA March Madness Live - Men's College Basketball

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now