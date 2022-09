Al Pacinos is a mere 10-15 minute drive from Blantyre CBD,along the chileka Road. Offering self catering apartments, a restaurant and a bar. The deco is centred around the actor Al Pacino based on the movie "Scareface". Club 360 opens on Fridays and Saturdays, and can get busy(recommend parking at neigbouring Police ground). From the menu - the Crocodile dish is an absoulute must have.