AIIMS MBBS 2017 Exam Prep is powered by Youth4work (a leading portal for competitive exams preparation). All India Institute of Medical Sciences is ranked among the top most medical college of the nation. A candidate needs to clear the medical entrance examination in order to pursue MBBS course from the reputed Institute. This App, with its wide range of exciting features, lets candidates to prepare for the competitive examination in a systematic and much better way to score well above the qualifying marks and secure a medical college seat for themselves.

Key Features of AIIMS MBBS 2017 Exam Prep:

1. Complete Mock Test, covering all sections.

2. Separate Section wise and Topic wise tests.

3. Reports to reflect accuracy and speed.

4. Discussion Forums to interact with other Aspirants.

5. Review all attempted questions.

The mock tests and practice papers in the AIIMS MBBS 2017 Exam Prep App emulates a similar exam pattern and question difficulty level to the online computer based test of the medical entrance examination. The app covers full syllabus of the entrance examination with focus on each and every topic, so that the candidates never miss a single important question to practice. Also, the app powers the aspirants to interact with each other and also with experts through forum section, enabling them to discuss preparation strategies, tips and tricks, important questions and their solutions, exam notification for result, admit card and counselling announcements.

Similar to the actual exam, the mock tests in AIIMS MBBS 2017 Exam Prep App evaluates a candidate's expertise in physics, biology and chemistry. With a question bank close to 5000 well researched questions including previous year papers, sample paper and other important questions, this app is one of those important keys that you need to score well in the examination.

Topics and syllabus covered in the App:-

1. Physics - Alternating current, circular motion, current electricity, electromagnetic induction, gravitation, heat and thermodynamics, kinetic theory of gases, laws of motion, ray optics, wave optics, rotational motion, electrostatics, magnetic effect of current and magnetism,wave motion, units and dimensions, motion, work power and energy, properties of matter, oscillation, electromagnetic waves, modern physics, semiconductors devices and universe.

2. Chemistry - Alcohol, phenol, ether, aldehydes, ketones and carboxylic acids, polymers, solid state, solutions, atomic structure, periodic properties, chemical bonding, nuclear chemistry, gaseous and liquid states, colloids and surface chemistry, equilibrium, kinetics, electrochemistry, redox reactions, metallurgy, hydrogen and its compounds, s block elements, p block elements, d and f block elements, coordination compound, organic chemistry, hydrocarbons, halogen derivatives, nitrogen compounds, biochemistry and chemistry in action.

3. Biology - Animal tissues, health and diseases, genetics molecular basis of inheritance, cell and its structure component, photosynthesis, plant growth, environmental issues, biodiversity, biotechnology, biological classification,plant kingdom, cell reproduction, cell respiration, enzymes, biomolecules, embryology, angiosperm families, ecology and pollution, applied botany, animal kingdom, gene and chromosome,musculo-skeletal system, digestive system and nutrition, respiration, circulatory system and immunity, excretion and osmoregulation, reproduction and embryonic, nervous system, endocrine system, growth and regeneration, evolution, drug and addiction, applied zoology.

The Entrance Exam is held in May-June every year. So if you are going to appear for the paper in 2017, then start practicing objective questions with the help of this app and move ahead of other candidates with a better score and confirm your seat for MBBS.

So start preparing for your upcoming AIIMS Entrance Exam. Youth4work team wishes you all the best for your exams.

Remember, yes you can!