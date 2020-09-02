Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Access the AIG Meetings and Events app to access detailed information for programs throughout the year. The meeting app features agendas, detailed breakout descriptions, speaker bios and session handouts. You can also navigate to meeting locations, provide instant feedback through surveys and compile your session notes at the end of the program. You will also be able to use the app for future AIG meetings.