AI Image Enlarger Pro - 800% for iOS

By Tong Zhang $14.99

Developer's Description

By Tong Zhang

Note: In upgraded AI Image Enlarger Pro 2.0.0, you can enlarge photos for 200%, 400%, and 800%. Save the recent 10 taskIDs. Support upload original images/photos with dimensions up to 2000*2000

AI Image Enlarger Pro is a powerful photo enlarger APP that aims to recover as much detail as possible from low-resolution images. Its main advantage over the other competitors is the use of AI and machine learning concepts to provide the best possible results.

*********Main Features for Pro*********

Support enlarging photos for 2x, 4x, 8x.

Support uploading photos with dimensions up to 2000*2000.

Provide taskID and check the status.

Manage more taskIDs.

No need to wait until the enlargement process finished.

Much faster and reliable.

*********How to use AI Image Enlarger Pro*********

The process is quite simple.

#1 Select the photo or image you want to enlarge.

#2 Upload and you will get a task ID.

#3 Close the app and wait for a while

#4 Get back and check the task ID. Once it shows "success", you can preview or download the enlarged photo/image.

*********Privacy Protect*********

All uploaded and enlarged photos will be removed every 24 hours.

*********Contact*********

Have questions? Please contact support@imglarger.com or go to https://imglarger.com

PrivacyPolicy: https://imglarger.com/blog/privacy-policy/

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2.2

General

Release July 25, 2020
Date Added July 25, 2020
Version 2.2.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
