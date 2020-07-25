Note: In upgraded AI Image Enlarger Pro 2.0.0, you can enlarge photos for 200%, 400%, and 800%. Save the recent 10 taskIDs. Support upload original images/photos with dimensions up to 2000*2000

AI Image Enlarger Pro is a powerful photo enlarger APP that aims to recover as much detail as possible from low-resolution images. Its main advantage over the other competitors is the use of AI and machine learning concepts to provide the best possible results.

*********Main Features for Pro*********

Support enlarging photos for 2x, 4x, 8x.

Support uploading photos with dimensions up to 2000*2000.

Provide taskID and check the status.

Manage more taskIDs.

No need to wait until the enlargement process finished.

Much faster and reliable.

*********How to use AI Image Enlarger Pro*********

The process is quite simple.

#1 Select the photo or image you want to enlarge.

#2 Upload and you will get a task ID.

#3 Close the app and wait for a while

#4 Get back and check the task ID. Once it shows "success", you can preview or download the enlarged photo/image.

*********Privacy Protect*********

All uploaded and enlarged photos will be removed every 24 hours.

*********Contact*********

Have questions? Please contact support@imglarger.com or go to https://imglarger.com

PrivacyPolicy: https://imglarger.com/blog/privacy-policy/