Note: In upgraded AI Image Enlarger Pro 2.0.0, you can enlarge photos for 200%, 400%, and 800%. Save the recent 10 taskIDs. Support upload original images/photos with dimensions up to 2000*2000
AI Image Enlarger Pro is a powerful photo enlarger APP that aims to recover as much detail as possible from low-resolution images. Its main advantage over the other competitors is the use of AI and machine learning concepts to provide the best possible results.
*********Main Features for Pro*********
Support enlarging photos for 2x, 4x, 8x.
Support uploading photos with dimensions up to 2000*2000.
Provide taskID and check the status.
Manage more taskIDs.
No need to wait until the enlargement process finished.
Much faster and reliable.
*********How to use AI Image Enlarger Pro*********
The process is quite simple.
#1 Select the photo or image you want to enlarge.
#2 Upload and you will get a task ID.
#3 Close the app and wait for a while
#4 Get back and check the task ID. Once it shows "success", you can preview or download the enlarged photo/image.
*********Privacy Protect*********
All uploaded and enlarged photos will be removed every 24 hours.
*********Contact*********
Have questions? Please contact support@imglarger.com or go to https://imglarger.com
PrivacyPolicy: https://imglarger.com/blog/privacy-policy/