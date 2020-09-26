This application enables you to connect to the AH.FM live streams via Mobile.

- High Quality, slick & fast interface.

- Afterhours.FM Streaming Technology enabled for best possible quality.

- Informational bar with (amount of time your streaming, what bit rate is being streamed at & if it's WiFi or Cellular)

- Ability to see Upcoming/Previous shows.

- News feed with Today on Air information.

- Ability to select different bitrates (192k, 96k, 48k HE-AAC).

- WiFi only Mode.

- Full monthly schedule + search feature.

- Ability to share the app to your friends via Twitter, Facebook, Email, sms.