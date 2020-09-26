Join or Sign In

AH.FM Lite for iOS

By Afterhours.FM Free

Developer's Description

By Afterhours.FM

This application enables you to connect to the AH.FM live streams via Mobile.

- High Quality, slick & fast interface.

- Afterhours.FM Streaming Technology enabled for best possible quality.

- Informational bar with (amount of time your streaming, what bit rate is being streamed at & if it's WiFi or Cellular)

- Ability to see Upcoming/Previous shows.

- News feed with Today on Air information.

- Ability to select different bitrates (192k, 96k, 48k HE-AAC).

- WiFi only Mode.

- Full monthly schedule + search feature.

- Ability to share the app to your friends via Twitter, Facebook, Email, sms.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5

General

Release September 26, 2020
Date Added September 26, 2020
Version 1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
