This application enables you to connect to the AH.FM live streams via Mobile.
- High Quality, slick & fast interface.
- Afterhours.FM Streaming Technology enabled for best possible quality.
- Informational bar with (amount of time your streaming, what bit rate is being streamed at & if it's WiFi or Cellular)
- Ability to see Upcoming/Previous shows.
- News feed with Today on Air information.
- Ability to select different bitrates (192k, 96k, 48k HE-AAC).
- WiFi only Mode.
- Full monthly schedule + search feature.
- Ability to share the app to your friends via Twitter, Facebook, Email, sms.