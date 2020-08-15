A place unlike the Human Realm, The Otherworld

To manage these twenty odd, lovable, and sometimes

dazzling Soul Reapers(!) is my duty!

To fulfill their deepest desires,

my Reapers are hard at work even now!

An RPG fantasy for every lady

The Kaleidoscope of wishes, AFTER L!FE (After Life)

Home Page : https://afterlife.hangame.com/en

AFTER LIFE Twitter : https://twitter.com/AfterLife_EN

AFTER LIFE Facebook: https://facebook.com/AfterLifeMobile

- What is AFTER L!FE?

A new Manager joins the Soul Reapers!

Former pop idols to angels from heaven!

These 20 Reapers of varying ages, walks of life, and time periods

rely on YOU, their manager, to lead them to a bright future!

Their Heartfelt Stories -

Everyone has experiences that led them to the afterlife!

Enjoy the beautiful artwork and powerful episodes of these

Reapers, comparable to anime, manga, and light novels!

The Daily Life of a Soul Reaper?!

These grim reapers do not only go after wayward souls and

vengeful spirits! They clean their dorms, prune the orchards,

patrol the grounds, and post on Social Media. A day in their

life is jam PACKED!

The Sweet Sound of Famous Voice Actors!

Stick with the Korean, or go with Japanese!

The different voices of the 20 Reapers will take your immersion

to the next level. Open your ears to their sweet whispers!