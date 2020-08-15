Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
A place unlike the Human Realm, The Otherworld
To manage these twenty odd, lovable, and sometimes
dazzling Soul Reapers(!) is my duty!
To fulfill their deepest desires,
my Reapers are hard at work even now!
An RPG fantasy for every lady
The Kaleidoscope of wishes, AFTER L!FE (After Life)
Home Page : https://afterlife.hangame.com/en
AFTER LIFE Twitter : https://twitter.com/AfterLife_EN
AFTER LIFE Facebook: https://facebook.com/AfterLifeMobile
- What is AFTER L!FE?
A new Manager joins the Soul Reapers!
Former pop idols to angels from heaven!
These 20 Reapers of varying ages, walks of life, and time periods
rely on YOU, their manager, to lead them to a bright future!
Their Heartfelt Stories -
Everyone has experiences that led them to the afterlife!
Enjoy the beautiful artwork and powerful episodes of these
Reapers, comparable to anime, manga, and light novels!
The Daily Life of a Soul Reaper?!
These grim reapers do not only go after wayward souls and
vengeful spirits! They clean their dorms, prune the orchards,
patrol the grounds, and post on Social Media. A day in their
life is jam PACKED!
The Sweet Sound of Famous Voice Actors!
Stick with the Korean, or go with Japanese!
The different voices of the 20 Reapers will take your immersion
to the next level. Open your ears to their sweet whispers!