Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India, has launched Rashtriya Kishore Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK), a health programme for adolescents, for the age group of 10-19 years addressing their nutrition, reproductive health, substance abuse, mental illness, and menstrual hygiene, among other issues. World Health Organization (WHO), in alignment with its strategic priorities, is supporting MoHFW in implementation of this programme in its laboratory districts. Thinkthrough Consulting Pvt. Ltd. (TTC) and Indev Consultancy Pvt Ltd is supporting the programme by developing a decision support system comprising data capture and monitoring through the use of a mobile application to be used by Adolescent Friendly Health Clinics (AFHC's); the application would help in registering adolescents visiting the clinics and capturing their relevant health data.