Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

AFHC(Adolescent Friendly Health Clinics) for Android

By Indev Consultancy Free

Developer's Description

By Indev Consultancy

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India, has launched Rashtriya Kishore Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK), a health programme for adolescents, for the age group of 10-19 years addressing their nutrition, reproductive health, substance abuse, mental illness, and menstrual hygiene, among other issues. World Health Organization (WHO), in alignment with its strategic priorities, is supporting MoHFW in implementation of this programme in its laboratory districts. Thinkthrough Consulting Pvt. Ltd. (TTC) and Indev Consultancy Pvt Ltd is supporting the programme by developing a decision support system comprising data capture and monitoring through the use of a mobile application to be used by Adolescent Friendly Health Clinics (AFHC's); the application would help in registering adolescents visiting the clinics and capturing their relevant health data.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5.2

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Version 1.5.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now