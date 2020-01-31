FLOW provides oil and gas executives real-time insight into their hedge positions, structures, counterparty utilization, settlements, mark-to-market values and projected cash flow estimates along with unbiased research into the factors impacting oil and gas markets.
FLOW is available to all AEGIS clients. If you are not an AEGIS client but are interested in a free trial version, then please contact us via either the App or our corporate website.
