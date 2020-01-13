If a picture is worth a thousand words, then video is priceless.

We at Asian CME-CPD Academy strive to keep pace with time and technology and bring the best for healthcare professionals. Adding life to the print medium and to amplify learning experience, through this ACCA.AR augmented reality mobile app. Now, whenever or wherever you see any image with ACCA.AR logo on it, just start ACCA.AR app on your mobile and scan the pictures to watch the related video.

Our medical education courses are offered in conjunction with our partners, who have developed a strong reputation for delivering innovative learning in their respective field. The courses are delivered online and enable healthcare professional to learn around existing work commitments.