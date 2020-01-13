X

ACCA.AR for iOS

By INSIGNIA LEARNING PRIVATE LIMITED Free

Developer's Description

By INSIGNIA LEARNING PRIVATE LIMITED

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then video is priceless.

We at Asian CME-CPD Academy strive to keep pace with time and technology and bring the best for healthcare professionals. Adding life to the print medium and to amplify learning experience, through this ACCA.AR augmented reality mobile app. Now, whenever or wherever you see any image with ACCA.AR logo on it, just start ACCA.AR app on your mobile and scan the pictures to watch the related video.

Our medical education courses are offered in conjunction with our partners, who have developed a strong reputation for delivering innovative learning in their respective field. The courses are delivered online and enable healthcare professional to learn around existing work commitments.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release January 13, 2020
Date Added January 13, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Free
Learn to Play Guitar.
iOS
Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping