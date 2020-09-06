Features:

16 Albums of AC/DC With 165 MP3 Songs & Lyrics

20 Wallpapers of AC/DC

Ability to Play an Album Sequentially or Randomly

Disclaimer:

This is not an official application. This app is for entertainment and mere knowledge.

This app is charged in accordance with advertising terms from Google.

I hope to give a rating, because I will always try to give the best

Let's support the musicians by buying all the good CD's, merchandise, tickets etc.