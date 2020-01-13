X

AC/DC Clock Widget And Themes for Android

By Red Free

A free clock widget and themes app for AC/DC band lovers and fans around the world. Use AC/DC Clock Widget And Themes app ready to use built-in themes or combine the clock widget with your own wallpaper. Choose different textures or colors for your clock digit face, choose the overlay effects, choose glowing light or dark shadow effects etc. The combinations are virtually endless!

Thank you for your interest in AC/DC Clock Widget And Themes app. Don't forget to check our many other bands, groups, singers, artists and famous people inspired clock widget and themes app.

Note that this is not an official app from AC/DC band. We are not affiliated with, funded, or in any way associated with AC/DC band.

Release January 13, 2020
Date Added January 13, 2020
Version 1.6.4

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
