The official mobile app for the ABX | ArchitectureBoston Expo, the largest building and design tradeshow and conference in the Northeast. Held annually in Boston, the two-day show draws 8,000 professionals across all AEC and real estate disciplines to meet face-to-face with 325+ exhibitors of all sizes. The educational conference program is an integral part of the ABX experience offering 108 accredited workshops designed to polish skills, spark ideas and offer real world-solutions. ABX ranks #226 on the TSNN Top 250 US Trade Shows.