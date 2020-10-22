Join or Sign In

ABX | ArchitectureBoston Expo for iOS

By Informa Exhibitions U.S. Construction and Real Estate Free

By Informa Exhibitions U.S. Construction and Real Estate

The official mobile app for the ABX | ArchitectureBoston Expo, the largest building and design tradeshow and conference in the Northeast. Held annually in Boston, the two-day show draws 8,000 professionals across all AEC and real estate disciplines to meet face-to-face with 325+ exhibitors of all sizes. The educational conference program is an integral part of the ABX experience offering 108 accredited workshops designed to polish skills, spark ideas and offer real world-solutions. ABX ranks #226 on the TSNN Top 250 US Trade Shows.

What's new in version 1.2

Release October 22, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 and watchOS 2.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

