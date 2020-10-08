Join or Sign In

AB&T Go for iOS

By AB&T National Bank Free

By AB&T National Bank

AB&T is your personal financial advocate that gives you the ability to aggregate all of your financial accounts, including accounts from other banks and credit unions, into a single view. Its fast, secure and makes life easier by empowering you with the tools you need to manage your finances.

Heres what else you can do with AB&T Go:

Keep your transactions organized by allowing you to add tags, notes and photos of receipts and checks.

Set up alerts so you know when your balance drops below a certain amount

Make payments, whether youre paying a company or a friend

Transfer money between your accounts

Deposit checks in a snap by taking a picture of the front and back

Reorder your debit card or turn it off if youve misplaced it

View and save your monthly statements

Find branches and ATMs near you

Secure your account with a 4-digit passcode and fingerprint or face reader on supported devices.

To use the AB&T Go app, you must be enrolled as a AB&T Internet Banking user. If you currently use our Internet Banking, simply download the app, launch it, and login with the same Internet Banking credentials.

What's new in version 2.22.0

Release October 8, 2020
Date Added October 8, 2020
Version 2.22.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
