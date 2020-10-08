Sign in to add and modify your software
AB&T is your personal financial advocate that gives you the ability to aggregate all of your financial accounts, including accounts from other banks and credit unions, into a single view. Its fast, secure and makes life easier by empowering you with the tools you need to manage your finances.
Heres what else you can do with AB&T Go:
Keep your transactions organized by allowing you to add tags, notes and photos of receipts and checks.
Set up alerts so you know when your balance drops below a certain amount
Make payments, whether youre paying a company or a friend
Transfer money between your accounts
Deposit checks in a snap by taking a picture of the front and back
Reorder your debit card or turn it off if youve misplaced it
View and save your monthly statements
Find branches and ATMs near you
Secure your account with a 4-digit passcode and fingerprint or face reader on supported devices.
To use the AB&T Go app, you must be enrolled as a AB&T Internet Banking user. If you currently use our Internet Banking, simply download the app, launch it, and login with the same Internet Banking credentials.