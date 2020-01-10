THIS AAMA CMA STUDY APP NOW HAS THE MOST CURRENT EXAM QUESTIONS. PASS YOUR EXAM AT THE FIRST ATTEMPT BY STUDYING ANYWHERE, ANYTIME WITHOUT THE INTERNET CONNECTION.

The Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) credential is a professional marker of distinction, one that demonstrates to employers and colleagues that a medical assistant adheres to a stringent set of professional medical assistant standards. The credential and exam are administered by the Certifying Board of the American Association of Medical Assistants (AAMA) in consultation with the National Board of Medical Examiners.

The CMA credential is voluntary, though many medical assistants find that individual employers require it prior to making an offer of employment.

The exam is a computer-based test that is comprised of 200 multiple-choice questions. Questions are given in four 40-minute segments with an optional 20 minutes of break time that may be used in between segments. A total of three hours and 15 minutes is allotted for the test.

Exam topics include:

Anatomy and physiology

Collecting, processing and testing of specimens

Communication

Computer concepts

Data entry

Emergencies

Equipment

First aid

Maintaining the office environment

Medical guidelines and requirements

Medical terminology

Nutrition

Office policies and procedures

Patient history interview

Patient preparation and assisting the physician

Practice finances

Preparing and administering medications

Principles of infection control

Professionalism

Psychology

Records management

Resource information and community services

Scheduling and monitoring appointments

Screening and processing mail

Treatment area

Disclaimer:

This application is just an excellent tool for self-study and exam preparation. It's not affiliated with or endorsed by any testing organization, certificate, test name or trademark.