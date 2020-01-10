THIS AAMA CMA STUDY APP NOW HAS THE MOST CURRENT EXAM QUESTIONS. PASS YOUR EXAM AT THE FIRST ATTEMPT BY STUDYING ANYWHERE, ANYTIME WITHOUT THE INTERNET CONNECTION.
The Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) credential is a professional marker of distinction, one that demonstrates to employers and colleagues that a medical assistant adheres to a stringent set of professional medical assistant standards. The credential and exam are administered by the Certifying Board of the American Association of Medical Assistants (AAMA) in consultation with the National Board of Medical Examiners.
The CMA credential is voluntary, though many medical assistants find that individual employers require it prior to making an offer of employment.
The exam is a computer-based test that is comprised of 200 multiple-choice questions. Questions are given in four 40-minute segments with an optional 20 minutes of break time that may be used in between segments. A total of three hours and 15 minutes is allotted for the test.
Exam topics include:
Anatomy and physiology
Collecting, processing and testing of specimens
Communication
Computer concepts
Data entry
Emergencies
Equipment
First aid
Maintaining the office environment
Medical guidelines and requirements
Medical terminology
Nutrition
Office policies and procedures
Patient history interview
Patient preparation and assisting the physician
Practice finances
Preparing and administering medications
Principles of infection control
Professionalism
Psychology
Records management
Resource information and community services
Scheduling and monitoring appointments
Screening and processing mail
Treatment area
Disclaimer:
This application is just an excellent tool for self-study and exam preparation. It's not affiliated with or endorsed by any testing organization, certificate, test name or trademark.
