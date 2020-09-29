AA Speaker Tapes - Audio

Listen to hundreds of hand selected and high quality AA speaker recordings from Alcoholics Anonymous meetings around the world -- 100% Satisfaction Guarantee - contact us with any issues and we'll resolve them or refund your money.

NOTE: You get 12 speakers and much more AA audio content for free. Unlock and download hundreds more hours of amazing AA recovery content from within the app!

* AA Steps & Traditions

* Daily Readings & Reflections

* How to Live Sober

* Narcotics Anonymous Speaker Tapes

* Al-Anon Speaker Tapes

* Stories from Bill Wilson

* 12 Step Workshops

* Personal Stories of Recovery

* Sober Meditations and Prayers

And much more... over 100 hours of recovery audio content!

This app is not affiliated, endorsed or otherwise approved by AA or Alcoholics Anonymous World Services. Original text content is copyright its respective owner.

We offer auto-renewing subscriptions as well a one-time unlock fee via in-app purchase. Details about our subscriptions for Audiojoy content are:

* 1 Month (auto renews every month) for $3.99

* 3 Month (auto renews every 3 months) for $6.99

* Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase

* Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period

* No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription period

* Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication.

Please read our privacy policy and terms of use: http://audiojoy.com/terms