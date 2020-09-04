This is my version 2.0 "A319 LOADSHEET TRIM and BALANCE 4 ZONES PAX". This app was created to practice the manual load sheet. Fill out a load sheet is apparently easy, but when we have to do it quickly... This app is a good tool to practice and crosscheck. The aircraft model used is the A319 Y144. The app was designed for Iphone and Ipad, including Iphone X and Ipad pro. The app is based on an original load sheet, will work only in portrait view, so in the case of the Iphones you will have to move with your finger the screen to get all over the page. Bigger the screen less moving. In the Ipad`s case the page will be in full view. The zoom in and out is available in all devices.. It can be installed in Iphone 4s and all above, and in Ipad2 and all above. Needs IOS 9.0 or higher.