A metric calculator to determine in-flight landing distance for the Airbus A319/320/321 IAE & CFM series aircraft. Please read the following description carefully before purchase . This calculator employs reference distances that apply to standard modification state aircraft. If your airframes vary from standard mod-state then this product may be unsuitable for you. Check the information below carefully before purchase.

This calculator will cater for 99%+ of calculations made by the pilot in determining F3 & Flap Full landing distance on runways designated as 'Dry' or 'Good' braking action. This calculator considers:

Dry/Good Braking Action

Flap 3, Flap Full

Autobrake Low, Medium & Max Manual

ISA to ISA+20

Elevation Sea Level to 9000'

# Reversers used 2, 1 or none.

Downhill runway slope 0 to 3%

VLS to VLS+15kts speed increments

0 to 15kts tailwind

0/5/10/15 or 20% Safety Margin

Autoland & Overweight landings

This calculator uses standard reference distances of:

A319-IAE Dry, Flap Full, Max Manual Brakes at 63.0T = 1000m

A320-IAE Dry, Flap Full, Max Manual Brakes at 66.0T = 1080m

A321-IAE Dry, Flap Full, Max Manual Brakes at 78.0T = 1200m

A319-CFM56-B5 Dry, Flap Full, Max Manual Brakes at 63.0T = 1030m

A320-CFM56 Dry, Flap Full, Max Manual Brakes at 66.0T = 1090m

A321-CFM56 Dry, Flap Full, Max Manual Brakes at 78T = 1220m

As always the QRH remains the definitive guide to calculating landing distances and you should satisfy yourself that the results provided by this software are valid.

This program is in no way connected with or sponsored by Airbus SAS.