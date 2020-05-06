Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
The best collection of online radios and FM radios for Telugu Language. More than 50 telugu radio stations. This app is loaded with favourites list, sleep timer to auto shutdown FM after a time, sharing with friends, in-built volume control, background playing, retaining last played station on start.
For bugs, copyright issues, your FM add or removal request, please contact us at fliptechsolutions@gmail.com