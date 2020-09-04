Join or Sign In

A-k-o-n - Top music offline songs | Na Na Na for Android

By taofik player mp3 Free

Developer's Description

By taofik player mp3

This application is perfect for quick access to your favorite music from Your cloud Barn without the internet.

Because what?

While the quota or the data package you still much?

Try to download this application, because all there is on these applications are all based 100% offline guys.

For what???

This application has been specifically designed in such a way, so that users can use to more easily and enjoy our first offerings from IE's "Akon - Top music collection"

The advantages of Akon - Top music collection:

1. Music is played offline,

2. hits and popular songs,

3. Quality music sounds,

4. Save internet data,

5. Attractive appearance.

With ... you will really enjoy music as you expect. So, don't hesitate anymore to install Akon - Top music collection on your smartphone to listen to music you like.

This is she is from us to all of you who are lazy afternoons by the hope of not doing the activity altogether.

DOWN LOAD NOW!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

