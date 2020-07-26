You are a ball hurling through an endless void of danger. Your overseer must spawn paddles off which you can bounce to avoid the clouds.

Gain points so you can distort how the void looks (themes).

Smash power-ups to get advantages to increase that score!

Share your score and challenge your friends in this competitive arcade game.

Great for developing fast reactions and hand-eye coordination.

Feature List:

Themes

Music (can toggle off and on)

Power-ups

Points

Score Sharing