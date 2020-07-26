Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

A.VOID for iOS

By Roth Educational Services TA Parklands College Free

Developer's Description

By Roth Educational Services TA Parklands College

You are a ball hurling through an endless void of danger. Your overseer must spawn paddles off which you can bounce to avoid the clouds.

Gain points so you can distort how the void looks (themes).

Smash power-ups to get advantages to increase that score!

Share your score and challenge your friends in this competitive arcade game.

Great for developing fast reactions and hand-eye coordination.

Feature List:

Themes

Music (can toggle off and on)

Power-ups

Points

Score Sharing

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.1

General

Release July 26, 2020
Date Added July 26, 2020
Version 1.2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Pokemon GO

Free
Join Trainers across the globe who are discovering Pokemon as they explore the world around them.
iOS
Pokemon GO

HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Free
HQ is the live trivia game show with cash prizes, every day at 9pm EDT.
iOS
HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Free
Control the Whole Sky! The fate of thousands rests in your hands, as AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER, you must routinely make split-second decisions to...
iOS
Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Dragon City Mobile

Free
Become the ultimate Dragon Master.
iOS
Dragon City Mobile

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now