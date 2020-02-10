The ASK Apopka Mobile App allows residents to access City of Apopka, FL service requests and information 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

By using ASK, residents can report non-emergency issues, including pictures and sound recordings, to City officials. Once a resident submits a request, a confirmation to track the status will be emailed to the resident, and a City staff member will be assigned and notified of the request. An easy-to-navigate frequently asked question section enables residents to quickly find answers to the most common questions, as well.

Residents can use ASK to browse local businesses, find deals in their area, and connect with companies close in proximity, based off of GPS coordinates.

ASK also gives residents an opportunity to find out the latest in City of Apopka calendar events, and quick links to the most visited pages on Apopka.net.