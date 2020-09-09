Join or Sign In

A&S FCU Visa for iOS

By A & S Federal Credit Union Free

Developer's Description

By A & S Federal Credit Union

Enjoy easy and on-the-go management of your credit cards with the A & S Federal Credit union Mobile Credit Card app. This app offers a fresh way to:

View recent and pending transactions.

View next payment amount and due date.

Make a payment credit card.

Report a card lost or stolen.

Raise a dispute on any transaction.

Activate your card.

Set up travel notification.

Retrieve CURewards points.

Set up card alerts and controls

Card registration is a cinch from any mobile device, and access is secure and protected by multi-factor authentication.

No personal information is stored on the device.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 10.0.0

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 10.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

