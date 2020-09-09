Enjoy easy and on-the-go management of your credit cards with the A & S Federal Credit union Mobile Credit Card app. This app offers a fresh way to:

View recent and pending transactions.

View next payment amount and due date.

Make a payment credit card.

Report a card lost or stolen.

Raise a dispute on any transaction.

Activate your card.

Set up travel notification.

Retrieve CURewards points.

Set up card alerts and controls

Card registration is a cinch from any mobile device, and access is secure and protected by multi-factor authentication.

No personal information is stored on the device.