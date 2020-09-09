Sign in to add and modify your software
Enjoy easy and on-the-go management of your credit cards with the A & S Federal Credit union Mobile Credit Card app. This app offers a fresh way to:
View recent and pending transactions.
View next payment amount and due date.
Make a payment credit card.
Report a card lost or stolen.
Raise a dispute on any transaction.
Activate your card.
Set up travel notification.
Retrieve CURewards points.
Set up card alerts and controls
Card registration is a cinch from any mobile device, and access is secure and protected by multi-factor authentication.
No personal information is stored on the device.