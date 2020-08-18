Join or Sign In

A People's Calendar for Android

By Trevor Sphere Smith Free

Developer's Description

By Trevor Sphere Smith

A People's Calendar (aPC) seeks to promote the worldwide history of liberation struggles in all forms. This history includes, but is not limited to, indigenous resistance against colonization, the black liberation struggle, unionization efforts, slave rebellions, the women's suffrage movement, and workers' revolution.

The idea to make the calendar was inspired by Howard Zinn's book "A People's History of the United States". As Zinn's political activism and scholarship demonstrated, if we are to understand what is to be done in our own struggles today, we have to understand our own history. Unfortunately, the history of working class and liberation struggle is often suppressed and overwhelmingly complex.

While not comprehensive, it is our hope that this calendar makes that history a little easier to approach. The figures and events included here are not presented with my endorsement, but shared with the understanding that the history of all working class and liberation movements is worth knowing, in both their successes and failures.

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 2.0.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

