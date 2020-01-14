X

Join us in Brooklyn for A NIGHT OF PHILOSOPHY & IDEAS, a FREE 12-HOUR EXCHANGE OF IDEAS, featuring top philosophers and performers from the US, France and around the world, co-presented by the Cultural Services of the French Embassy and Brooklyn Public Library. A NIGHT OF PHILOSOPHY & IDEAS is an annual all-night marathon of philosophical debate, performances, screenings, readings, and music which takes place in more than 100 cities around the world annually. With this app you can view the schedule, comment back to presenters, learn about overfull events and other contingencies, and more.

